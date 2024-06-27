IIT Indore To Assist Indore Municipal Corporation In Resolving Civic Issues

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is going to assist Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in resolving civic-related problems faced by the common man. IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi met Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav to discuss the problems faced by the city and intervention of technology to resolve issues. Joshi apprised the Mayor on technological developments done by the institute and its global standing amongst leading technological institutes.

Read Also IIT-Indore Hosts Workshop To Explore Water Management

The major issues discussed included proper distribution of water and various pilferage tracking system, improved traffic management system, river rejuvenation plan of the city and proper sewage system. ‘Joshi also stated that the institute can assist the IMC to plan out its own app and digital presence, which should be user-friendly and assist the common man to resolve issues using digital application.

There is a possibility that an MoU would be signed in this regard shortly,’ a press release issued by IIT Indore said. Joshi assured the Mayor that the institute would do brainstorming in each problem and come out with a plan which would help IMC to provide better facilities to city residents and take Indore to newer heights, the press release added. Joshi was joined by deans and senior officials in the meeting.