IIT-Indore Hosts Workshop To Explore Water Management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore hosted a one-day workshop on "Water Management: Sustainability and Standardisation" on June 24, 2024, to discuss critical issues related to water management and implementation of sustainable practices.

The workshop emphasised the interdisciplinary approach needed for effective water management. Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Distinguished Visiting Professor at IIT Indore and Former Senior Advisor at DST was the Chief Guest and Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore was present during the workshop.

Dr. Gupta emphasized the critical role of policy and standardisation in achieving sustainable water management. Prof. Joshi showcased the institute's commitment to water sustainability and innovative methods deployed to recharge the water through proper arresting.

It was attended by distinguished experts, scientists from BIS, academicians, professionals and youths from different colleges.

According to information, the lectures included importance of global challenges in water management, standards in water management, insights into technological innovations in water sustainability, practical applications of water management standards and recent advancements in water management research.

The workshop concluded with a group activity and a valedictory session, fostering collaborative discussions and reflections on the day's learnings. Participants left with a renewed commitment to implement sustainable water management practices in their respective fields.