IIT Indore Showcases 4 Technologies At IInvenTive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore, which participated in the second edition of India's largest research and development (R&D) fair, IInvenTiv 2024 which was held at IIT Hyderabad, showcased four of its technologies. The fair aimed at promoting inclusive involvement of the best institutes in India to develop a self-reliant and developed India by 2047. IInvenTiv 2024 was inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister of education and skill development, in the presence of K Sanjay Murthy secretary of higher education.

IIT Indore showcased technologies in the domains of Defence and Space Technology, Agriculture and Food Processing, Industry 4.0, and Affordable Healthcare. From a total of 250 technologies, 128 were selected to be showcased of which 04 were from IIT Indore.

These technologies were developed by the research groups of eminent professors of IIT Indore including Prof. Palani IA, Prof. Trapti Jain, and Prof. Saibal Mukherjee.

Name of Technology- Triboelectric based shoe shole for energy harvesting for powering microdevices for army personnel

Inventors- Dr. I. A. Palani, Anshu Sahu, Diksha Jaurker, Shailesh M Kohle and Bibhuti Bhusan Padhya

Brief write up- This shoe is integrated with triboelectric nanogenerator and electronic components within the shoe sole to powerup the microdevices with human-motion. The triboelectric nanogenerator and electronics components are installed inside the shoe sole so that the when the person walks, the flow of charge start getting stored in the storage device. The stored energy can be used for powering the small micro devices in remote location.

Name of Technology- Wide Area-Monitoring of the Indian Electricity Grid for Enhanced Visibility

Inventors- Dr. Trapti Jain and Adnan Iqbal

Brief write up- This Make-in-India software addresses the challenge of costly and non-customisable foreign solutions for power grid monitoring. Developed in C++, it features algorithms for detecting grid events, visualisation of real-time data, along with a data historian for offline analytics.

Tested at laboratory environment on a real-time digital simulator, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, the technology offers concealed backend computations, an interactive GUI, and visual alarms, thus reducing the likelihood of critical grid failure events.

Name of Technology- A Point-of-Care (PoC), IoT-enabled Uric acid Sensor System

Inventors- Shaibal Mukherjee, Chandrabhan Patel, Mayank Dubey, Vikash Kumar Verma and Sumit Chaudhary

Brief write up- The development of an IoT-enabled uric acid sensor addresses critical challenges in healthcare by offering a real-time, cost-effective solution for monitoring uric acid levels in biological fluids. It’s uniqueness lies in providing continuous, user-friendly monitoring, covering a broad concentration range.

This innovation is particularly relevant in India, where over 7.8 million people suffer from chronic kidney diseases. Implementation promises improved health monitoring, reduced healthcare costs through timely interventions, enhanced quality of life for chronic disease management, and a shift towards preventive healthcare. This breakthrough aligns with global health goals, promising a transformative impact on healthcare delivery and public health outcomes.

Name of Technology- Bhu-Samvardhak

Inventors- Prof Shaibal Mukherjee, Vikash Kumar Verma, Chandrabhan Patel, Mayank Dubey and Sumit Chaudhary

Brief write up- This technology provides real-time soil health monitoring, offering precise insights for informed decision-making and minimising resource waste. Additionally, the integration of image processing enables early disease detection, reducing yield losses and pesticide use. The solution promotes sustainability through optimised resource management, contributing to long-term food security.