Indore: Around 1500 Alumni Reaching DAVV To Relive Fond Memories

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 4 months before the university enters the diamond jubilee year, around 1,500 old students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are going to participate in the alumni meet named ‘Samagam- 2024’ to be held on January 26 and 27.

“Students from all university departments and centres are participating in the alumni meet. Alumni not only from India but also from abroad are participating in the event,” DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain said.

Around 10-15 former students also are coming from other countries to participate in the Samagam. The alumni will reunite to cherish and relive their fond memories and meet old friends after a long wait.

The inaugural function will start at 5 pm in the university auditorium on the UTD campus.

DAVV registrar Ajay Verma said the chief guest of the alumni meet is mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, who happens to be an alumnus of School of Law.

Devi Ahilya University Alumni Association (DUAA) president Maya Ingle said that multiple activities have been planned during these two days for the alumni meet.

The inaugural session will be followed by a cultural programme. The cultural event will be of 45 minutes, which will be followed by dinner.

DUAA vice president Kavita Kasliwal said that the next day students will go to the respective departments and participate in activities there. She said that departments will give presentation on their achievements and future plans. The presentation will be followed by alumni and alumni-student interaction. A valedictory function will be held at the department level and then students will leave for the university auditorium where a plantation drive will be held. Thereafter, the alumni will depart from the university campus after lunch. The university will enter the diamond jubilee year on May 1, 2024.