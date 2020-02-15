IIT Indore names hostel after Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar

Indore: In what is a matter of pride for Indoreans, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore has named a new hostel after Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, erstwhile queen of Malwa region.
“Two new hostels have been constructed on the institute campus. One hostel is named as Devi Ahilya Hall of Residence and another as Vikram Sarabhai Hall of Residence,” IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar said.
The hostels would be inaugurated by Dr K Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, during 11th foundation day ceremony of IIT Indore on February 17.
Each Hall of Residences has 98 units with capacity of accommodating total 490 students. Each unit has five bedrooms with single occupancy for each room.
It also has a furnished living area, common kitchen, two toilets and two washrooms.
“IIT Indore ensures that students from different states, languages and different departments are allotted in a unit to promote inter-disciplinary approach in study and research and national bonding among them,” Kumar said.
The PRO stated that Radhakrishnan would deliver a public lecture on “Vikram Sarabhai and beyond: Indian into the new Space Age” during the foundation day ceremony.
He would also be meeting the deans and HODs during which students working in the field Space Science and Engineering and different aspects of satellite would present their work.
