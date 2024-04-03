 IIT Indore Develops Natural Foaming Agent For Constructing ‘Cool Buildings’
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore has developed a first-of-its-kind cow dung based natural foaming agent, named GOBAiR, which when added to modern construction materials like concrete, makes it lighter, improves thermal insulation, and reduces costs.

The innovation integrates the natural cooling of cow dung and can help in keeping houses cool during summer and warm during winter.

“The advantages of GOBAiR are not limited to traditionally known properties of cow dung. The innovative product is completely natural and much more environment and cost-friendly than the chemical-based foaming agents available in the market,” a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

This has been developed by Prof Sandeep Chaudhary and his Ph.D student Sanchit Gupta.

Chaudhary said “We were working on ways and means to generate higher incomes from cow dung and support Gaushalas in managing stray cattle. This is how GOBAiR came into existence. GOBAiR enables a lightweight concrete, which can be produced at about 24% lower cost than commercially used building materials. The product is showing better economics and properties than red clay bricks and fly ash bricks available in the market. If the profits are translated to monetary value, then the income from wet cow dung can increase from the current value of less than Rs 1/kg to over Rs 4/kg.”

GOBAiR can be added in concrete, bricks, tiles and blocks, to produce a wide range of sustainable building materials. Construction using GOBAiR will be much more environment-friendly and will be helpful in achieving more points in green building ratings like GRIHA, LEED and IGBC.

The team is presently working on developing a specifications table which the construction industry can use as a ready reference for adding GOBAiR in concrete. Subsequently, the product will be pushed for listing under schedule of rates for easier reach. The team is also in touch with IGBC for the Green Product Certification of building products made from GOBAir. A patent has already been filed for this innovative technology.

