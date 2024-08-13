 IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy And Pests At Bay
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy And Pests At Bay

IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy And Pests At Bay

The mobile applications will empower farmers with the tools they need to enhance crop health and productivity.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
CropDoctor App | Kisan Tak

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT-Indore has developed two innovative mobile applications: 'Krishi Sewa' and 'CropDoctor', in a step to modernise Indian agriculture. These apps are designed to assist farmers in managing their crops more effectively, focussing on identifying diseases, pests, and nutritional deficiencies.

'Krishi Sewa' is developed by a team of researchers under the supervision of Prof. Aruna Tiwari from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, in collaboration with Dr. Shashi Rawat, Principal Scientist at the ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Research, Bhopal. This mobile application promises to revolutionise farming practices across India. It will empower farmers with the tools they need to enhance crop health and productivity.

FPJ Shorts
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Read Also
NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay Secures Third Spot, TISS Mumbai Jumps To 98, While Mumbai University...
article-image

CropDoctor to treat infected plants

In parallel, "CropDoctor," another significant development, is set to transform soybean farming in the heartland of Indian agriculture. Also supervised by Prof. Aruna Tiwari and Dr. Milind Ratnparkhe, Principal Scientist from ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, Indore. Designed for Android devices, CropDoctor will help farmers efficiently manage diseases and insect pests affecting their soybean crops, making it an accessible and invaluable resource for a wide range of users.

Read Also
Indore: Specially-Abled Children Enthral In City's Cultural Programme
article-image

Detailed info of plants & pests only a click away

Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, said, “Together, these projects represent a concerted effort to bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront of Indian agriculture, promising a brighter and more productive future for farmers across the nation. Krishi Sewa and CropDoctor are mobile apps designed to help farmers diagnose and manage crop health. Krishi Sewa allows farmers to take photos of affected plants and receive detailed information on diseases and pests for crops like potato, wheat, rice, soybean, and mustard. Likewise, CropDoctor focusses on soybean crops, offering guidance on disease and pest control, soil management, and farming practices, aimed at improving productivity for soybean farmers across India.”

The development of apps has been completed, and currently they are in the copyright stage, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to ensure accurate disease and pest identification. The application is in the process of securing copyright protection to safeguard its unique features and content.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy...

IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy...

Madhya Pradesh Farmer Rolls Down The Road To Reach Collectorate After Land-Encroachment Complaints...

Madhya Pradesh Farmer Rolls Down The Road To Reach Collectorate After Land-Encroachment Complaints...

Indore: BAMS Seats Cut Down To 60 From 75 At Government Ashtang Ayurved College Over 'Faculty...

Indore: BAMS Seats Cut Down To 60 From 75 At Government Ashtang Ayurved College Over 'Faculty...

Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ;...

Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ;...

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...