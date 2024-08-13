IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy And Pests At Bay

CropDoctor App | Kisan Tak

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT-Indore has developed two innovative mobile applications: 'Krishi Sewa' and 'CropDoctor', in a step to modernise Indian agriculture. These apps are designed to assist farmers in managing their crops more effectively, focussing on identifying diseases, pests, and nutritional deficiencies.

'Krishi Sewa' is developed by a team of researchers under the supervision of Prof. Aruna Tiwari from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, in collaboration with Dr. Shashi Rawat, Principal Scientist at the ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Research, Bhopal. This mobile application promises to revolutionise farming practices across India. It will empower farmers with the tools they need to enhance crop health and productivity.

CropDoctor to treat infected plants

In parallel, "CropDoctor," another significant development, is set to transform soybean farming in the heartland of Indian agriculture. Also supervised by Prof. Aruna Tiwari and Dr. Milind Ratnparkhe, Principal Scientist from ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, Indore. Designed for Android devices, CropDoctor will help farmers efficiently manage diseases and insect pests affecting their soybean crops, making it an accessible and invaluable resource for a wide range of users.

Detailed info of plants & pests only a click away

Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, said, “Together, these projects represent a concerted effort to bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront of Indian agriculture, promising a brighter and more productive future for farmers across the nation. Krishi Sewa and CropDoctor are mobile apps designed to help farmers diagnose and manage crop health. Krishi Sewa allows farmers to take photos of affected plants and receive detailed information on diseases and pests for crops like potato, wheat, rice, soybean, and mustard. Likewise, CropDoctor focusses on soybean crops, offering guidance on disease and pest control, soil management, and farming practices, aimed at improving productivity for soybean farmers across India.”

The development of apps has been completed, and currently they are in the copyright stage, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to ensure accurate disease and pest identification. The application is in the process of securing copyright protection to safeguard its unique features and content.