Indore: Specially-Abled Children Enthral In City's Cultural Programme | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cultural programme showcasing enchanting music and dance performances of specially-abled children was organised by Indore Society for Mentally Challenged at the Jaal Sabhagrah on Monday. Around ten training institutions for mentally challenged children from the city participated in the event. Diwakar Shah, president of the organisation provided an introduction of the society and its objectives.

Yashwant Panjwani, the organisation's patron, highlighted that these children possess unique qualities that are often not found even in ordinary children. He stressed the need to recognise and nurture these talents. The children then captivated the audience with a series of heartfelt performances.

The audience applauded the efforts of both the children and their trainers. Programme coordinator CMA Ravindra Dubey shared that mentally challenged children possess certain special qualities and the organisation strives to identify and develop these talents.

To nurture their skills in dance and music, the society organises Harnam Laxmi Khushi Cultural Programme annually with the support of the community. Through dance performances, these children not only showcase their talent but also learn important life skills such as teamwork, discipline and self-confidence.