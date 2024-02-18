IIT Indore Celebrates 15th Foundation Day; Centre For Translational Research Takes Off, Institute Adopts Govt School |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore celebrated its 15th Foundation Day with the inauguration of Centre for Translational Research, on Saturday.

The centre has been established to formalise the translation research ecosystem and extend the commercialisation of technology from research to the product stage.

Five translational research fellowships have been awarded for upgrading the current technologies to Higher TRL levels to bring out market-ready products which were showcased.

The institute also adopted the Government Middle School in Gaginda to provide handholding to enhance students’ learning experience while a technology handbook, a compilation of 135 sessions of popular programme of the Institute - Vigyan Par Charcha and a compilation of minutes of BoG meetings were also released.

Chief guest Prof Abhay Karandikar, secretary, department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India congratulated the institute on its glorious 15 years and said “The new National Education Policy has aimed to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat and I am indeed delighted to see that IIT Indore has taken several initiatives in line with the objectives and vision of NEP. It is heartening to know that IIT Indore has programmes to include meritorious students from government colleges of engineering in the curriculum of the institute during their final year.”

He further said “The landscape of higher education in India is experiencing a phenomenal transition and NEP 2020 has emphasised innovation. DST has been spearheading the research and innovation ecosystem in the country and has notified the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which will help in creating a robust R&D ecosystem not only for selecting universities but also for educational institutes across the country. DST has also launched a national quantum mission wherein thematic hubs will be set up in quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and quantum materials and devices.”

Director IIT Indore Prof Suhas Joshi said, “For the years to come, we have made major plans to expand our teaching and research activities and make them more relevant to industries and society. In this context, we are planning for some of the new UG and PG academic programmes, and the development of a new Industrial Research Park, where industries can crossover the industry-academia boundary and come closer to us.”