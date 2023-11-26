IIM Indore’s PGPMX Batch 20 Begins

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 20th batch of IIM-Indore’s Post Graduate Programme for Working Executives in Mumbai – PGPMX began from Saturday. The batch was inaugurated by prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore. A total of 28 participants (4 females, 24 males) have registered for this two-year-alternate-weekend programme in Powai, Mumbai.

During his inaugural speech, prof Rai shared life lessons essential for aspiring leaders.

"Networking is pivotal to becoming a successful leader. Expanding your network beyond like-minded individuals broadens perspectives, offering diverse viewpoints crucial for growth”, he said.

Encouraging the participants to manage time efficiently, he highlighted the significance of focusing solely on passions.

"Invest time only in what truly resonates with you, for that’s the best way to manage your time while you study and work”, he said.

Prof Rai advised the participants to remain open to experiences and opinions. Approach every interaction with an open heart and mind. Avoid judgments, and instead, embrace the opportunity to learn from everyone and everything, he said.

The IIM-Indore director highlighted five pressing challenges confronting the nation: income disparity, gender inequality, urban-rural divides, environmental degradation, and a lack of entrepreneurial drive among the youth.

Prof Mit Vachhrajani, Chair – PGPMX, prof Shruti Tewari, and prof Biswanath Swain, and prof Bipul Kumar were also present during the inauguration.

Batch profile:

Avg Age

35 Years

Avg W.Exp

11.12 Years

Gender Count

Female

4

Male

24

Grand Total

28

Industry Count

Banking

1

Consultancy

2

Engineering and Technology

2

Financial services

3

IT

5

Manufacturing

11

Marketing Services

2

Real Estate

1

Retail

1

Total

28