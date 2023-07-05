IIM Indore Shortlists 729 Students For 150 Seats In IPM Course | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has declared the results of the aptitude test for admission to five-year Integrated Programme in Management shortlisting about 5 times students to the number of seats for the interviews.

IIM Indore conducted the aptitude test on June 16 in 34 cities across the country and declared the results late on Monday night. As per information received from IIM Indore, a total of 729 students have been shortlisted for personal interviews.

IIM Indore launched IPM programme in 2011. Seeing the huge demand for this after-school course, IIMs in Ranchi, Rohtak, Bodh Gaya and Jammu also started offering this course.

All these IIMs conduct tests for IPM at their level.

IIM Indore offers an exit button in the IPM. After three years of studies, if students want to quit the course they can take away a bachelor’s degree.

