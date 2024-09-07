IIM-Indore Outgoing Students Advised Not To Cling To Material Possessions

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai has suggested outgoing students of its 14th (GCC) and 15th batches of GMPe not to cling to material possessions.

“Don’t cling to material possessions; instead, be grateful. Ensure you’re on the right journey and have a clear vision for your life,” he said addressing the valedictory function of the outgoing batches of IIM Indore’s General Management Programme for Executives (GMPe), offered with Education Partner Anisuma Training Institute, Dubai With a total of 71 participants from diverse professional backgrounds, not only the event celebrated the successful completion of the programme but also the remarkable growth of IIM Indore’s alumni in the UAE and GCC regions.

The General Management Programme for Executives, spanning from December 2023 to September 2024, has equipped participants with advanced leadership skills and strategic insights to navigate the complexities of today’s global business environment.

GMPe Batch 14 (GCC) saw 24 participants, while Batch 15 had 47, with both groups comprising senior professionals from various sectors. In his valedictory address, Rai shared profound insights on leadership, emphasising that the journey of learning truly begins now.

He urged the graduates to embrace bravery by developing fearlessness, not just against external challenges but also internal fears. "Things are rarely as bad as they seem," he noted, reminding them that on days when it feels like things aren’t going their way, they should remember this moment of achievement and draw strength from it.

Rai also spoke about the importance of introspective reflection, encouraging the graduates to remember that the journey is as important as the destination. "Understand who you are and what you truly want. Live and enjoy every moment," he advised.

He further emphasised the significance of equanimity, acknowledging that things may not always turn out as expected and that nothing in life is permanent.