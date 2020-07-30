IIM Indore launches programme on People Analytics and Digital HR

Indian Institute of Management Indore in collaboration with Jigsaw Academy on Thursday launched its 3-month course on People Analytics and Digital HR to help the participants correlate business data and people data to derive important connections.

“IIM Indore’s mission is to be a contextually relevant business school, and a programme on people analytics is the need of the hour,” said IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai.

He stated that with changing work patterns and culture amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry requirements are also changing.

“This is the time when digital human resource management has an important role to play. We believe that this short-term course, with 40+ hours of live instructor led virtual classroom sessions from the expert faculty members from IIM Indore & Jigsaw Academy, will help the participants become ready for the coming times,” he said.

Rai said that the course would also help participants in gaining effective understanding through self-assessment quiz and assignments, making the curriculum world class.

In human resource management, analytics has turned out to be one of the most gripping and useful tools. Not only does it help in managing all the business and people data linked to individual employees, but it also gives the HR professionals the required skills and opportunities to work and adapt to a data-driven environment and make informed and data-backed decisions.

The course will provide a platform to define various business problems in the fields of attrition, employee engagement, hiring, learning and development and how to find statistical solutions for these problems.

“This programme also reinforces human resource managers with analytics and digital HR tools to make smarter decisions in terms of seamless utilization of available resources (tangible and intangible) in a continuously evolving professional world,” said IIM Indore media coordinator Ananya Mishra.