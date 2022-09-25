IIM-Indore IPM's annual fest Atharv; spirit of competition and excellence continues on Day 2

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of IIM-Indore IPM's annual cultural, management, and literary fest – Atharv, was full of excitement and various cultural performance and debate competitions were organised. The IIM Indore campus had become a talent, hard work, and passion hub.

Various performances including ‘Halla Bol’, the Nukkad Natak left everyone with a sense of awe and motivation as the participants addressed various social issues like menstrual stigma, old age, domestic violence against men, through their moving performances leaving the audience inspired.

Similarly, Verve, the group dance event witnessed graceful and energetic performances, Crescendo, the acoustic event had participants from all across India while the Delirium witnessed a Battle of the Bands which kept the crowd enthralled.

In the management and literary domain, the flagship event, Avant Garde, and Imperium took place in which Colonel Pankaj Singhai, the senior programme manager in Strategy at Amazon, and Prof Punyashlok Dwibedy, judged the event.

The second day of Atharv ended on a high note with a DJ Night. SE3K performed at the cricket stadium of the IIM Indore campus to a crowd of more than 1000 people. The DJ Night elevated Atharv and created energy and euphoria for the fest.

The fest's third day will witness the finals of all the management, literary and cultural events conducted in the first two days.

