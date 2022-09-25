Indore: Heritage walk on World Tourism Day

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Smart City is organising a heritage walk on World Tourism Day, September 27, where seventy students of the Design Solution Institute of Fashion and Interior Design (DSIFD) and local people of the city will take part.

Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta said the walk will begin from 7:30 am. Historian Zafar Ansari will lead the walk and inform about the rich cultural history of the city.

The heritage walk will start from Shiv Vilas to Rajwada Palace, Gopal Mandir, Martad Mandir followed by Krishnapura Chhatri and will end at Bolia Sarkar Chhatri.

Read Also Indore: Man ends life after making video