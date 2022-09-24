Indore: Man ends life after making video

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his home in the Vijay Nagar area, the police said on Friday. Before taking the extreme step, the man made a video for his wife.

The police said his wife was staying with her parents for a few days which made Shailendra upset. He wanted to bring her back home. Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said the deceased had been identified as Shailendra Babulal, a resident of Malviya Nagar in the city. He was rushed to hospital after he consumed poison on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that, before consuming poison, Shailendra had taken a video of himself where he told his wife that he loved her a lot. One of their children lives with her mother, while another was staying with Shailendra.

His wife had left home following an argument. The police are taking down the statement of his wife and other members of the family. The video was seized by the police and investigations into the case are on.