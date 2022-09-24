Indore: Rashtriya Poshan Maah; women and child development to distribute ‘Nutrition Kits’ to 600 malnourished kids

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The women and child development (WCD department has received around 1,000 kits containing "nutritious food and health supplements” from the ministry and from NGOs which aim at providing sufficient nutrition to children in need. About 600 highly malnourished children will be provided with a nutrition kit each. Special preference will be given to those who belong to the severe acute malnutrition (SAM) category.

Under the directions of collector Manish Singh, a unique initiative has been started to improve the nutritional level of highly malnourished children under the ongoing Rashtriya Poshan Maah in the district. Under this programme, the work of giving special nutritional kits has started for improving the health and nutritional levels of severely malnourished children.

Meenakshi Harvansh, CDPO, Zone 7, said, “The initiative taken by the government will help us control the increasing malnourishment in children. This initiative was taken earlier, too, and resulted in elimination of malnutrition from most parts of the city.”

The scheme was launched under the auspices of MP Shankar Lalwani at a programme organised at the collector’s office. On this occasion, collector Singh, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, office-bearer and social worker Anil Bhandari and programme officer for WCD Ramniwas Budholia were present. Nutrition kits were distributed to zone child development and protection officers and CDPOs were instructed to distribute the kits to children registered under the Anganwadis.

Nutrition kit to help malnourished kids

The nutrition kit contains Rajgire laddoos, roasted gram, copra balls, sattu, groundnut, jaggery mill and dates in sufficient quantities. Harvansh said the kit would provide the required amount of nutrition with 400-500 gram of protein content.

Ministry helps pregnant women along with NGOs

Last month, around 800 kits containing protein powder were distributed by the department to pregnant women to ensure they stayed healthy and well-nourished during pregnancy. NGOs also take part on their own initiative to help these women deliver healthy children.