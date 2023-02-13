IIM Indore in Top 100 in FT Rankings 2023, 2nd among all the IIMs in Overall Satisfaction

IIM Indore | FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has once again made its mark on the global stage, securing a place in the top 100 in the prestigious Financial Times (FT) Rankings 2023. The institute has been ranked as the fourth-best among all the IIMs and the fifth-best among all the business schools in India, reflecting its unwavering commitment to delivering the best in education and management.

The FT Rankings, released on February 12, 2023, included IIM Indore in the Top 100 (Rank 89) for its flagship Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) under the Global MBA Category. The ranking features 100 of the world's best full-time MBA programmes, with 142 schools participating in the ranking process for the 2023 edition, all of which meet the FT's entry criteria and are accredited by EQUIS or the AACSB. IIM Indore has achieved the coveted Triple Crown accreditation from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. The Institute was also ranked 2nd in Overall Satisfaction criteria, further testament to its commitment to providing students with the best education and resources.

Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, expressed his delight at the rankings and praised the efforts of all stakeholders, saying, "We are honored to be included in the Top 100 FT Rankings for our EPGP. We have been ranked fourth amongst all IIMs and fifth amongst all business schools in the nation. Our ranking of 2nd in the Overall Satisfaction criteria is a proud moment for us. We will strive to continue our efforts to reach our goal of being ranked in the Top 50."

The FT Rankings for 2023 introduced three new categories, measuring the quality of alumni networks, student sector diversity, and a school's carbon footprint. With over 10,000 alumni and a current batch of students from diverse backgrounds, IIM Indore provides a unique and diverse learning experience. The institute also places a strong emphasis on sustainability, taking multiple initiatives to enhance its efforts in protecting the environment and reducing its carbon footprint. Other criteria for the ranking included international mobility, faculty with doctorates, ESG, and net zero teaching rank, among others.

IIM Indore's Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) is a one-year, full-time, residential MBA program designed for working professionals with a minimum of 5 years of work experience. The program boasts a strong curriculum, experienced faculty, and a diverse student body, making it one of the best MBA programs in India. EPGP provides a transformative learning experience and equips graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today's fast-paced business environment.

IIM Indore is proud of its achievements and looks forward to continuing its mission with determination and grit.

