IIM Indore In Pact With University Of Glasgow To Help Expand Family-Owned Businesses Globally

IIM Indore Collaborates With University Of Glasgow To Empower Entrepreneurs For Global Success |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Recognising the unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs, particularly those in family-owned businesses, the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) and Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, have announced the launch of the Global Leadership Development Programme for Entrepreneurs.

This innovative certificate programme is designed to equip entrepreneurs with the latest management practices, enabling them to seize global growth opportunities and cultivate socially responsible leadership with a global mindset. This programme aims to address the challenges faced by entrepreneurs while leveraging opportunities for sustainable growth and trans-generational continuity.

IIM Indore’s Director, Prof. Himanshu Rai, shared delight over the collaboration with the Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, and the launch of the programme. “In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the need for entrepreneurial skills has never been more crucial. This five-stage course is meticulously designed to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today's global environment,” he said.

Five stages of the programme

The five stages will ensure a seamless and comprehensive learning experience. The programme will begin with a five-day on-campus residential session at IIM Indore, followed by three months of online live classes jointly delivered by IIM Indore and the University of Glasgow in the second and the fourth stage. The third stage comprises a five-day immersive experience at the University of Glasgow, offering participants invaluable insights from leading UK-based faculty and entrepreneurs. Finally, in the fifth stage, the participants conclude their journey with three days of sessions at IIM Indore, consolidating their learning and preparing them for entrepreneurial success in today's global landscape.

“Throughout the programme, participants will have the opportunity to interact with entrepreneurs through the extensive networks of both IIM Indore and the University of Glasgow. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in providing entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive business landscape,” added Prof. Rai.

Prof. Eleanor Shaw, Head of Adam Smith Business School, also shared delight over this collaboration. “This joint Executive Education programme is evidence of the fantastic relationship our two schools share, and the joint ambition of our respective colleagues to draw on their excellent research to design a programme for ambitious entrepreneurs and those involved in leading family businesses,” she said. The programme will provide practical insights and access to proven approaches and toolkits to support the development and growth of entrepreneurial firms in India, she affirmed.

Focus on digitization

Prof. Robbie Paton, Deputy Head of Adam Smith Business School, Director of Development noted that this programme targets young and ambitious entrepreneurs looking to build their own, or their family business, into a regional, indeed global, player. “This venture plays to the strengths of both partners; it focuses on leadership, innovation, digitization and engaging growth strategies, to deliver a programme of sustainable and impactful business development,” he said. He also mentioned that both institutions have been developing a close relationship for several years, both in research and teaching.