MP: Indore, Bhopal Lag In CITIIS-2.0, Ujjain, Jabalpur Selected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore and Bhopal are lagging in City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS-2.0) scheme being launched by the Government of India after Smart City project.

Ujjain and Jabalpur have been included in the current project. All the seven smart cities in the state took part in a competition held by the Government of India.

Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Satna and Sagar have not been included in the scheme.

According to sources, none of the cities could qualify the criteria. The smart city project is ending this year.

One hundred cities were chosen for the smart city project, but the number was reduced to 18.

The cities chosen for the project will get Rs 125 crore for development.

As part of the plan, smart waste management, solid waste management and other works will be done in Jabalpur.

Under the CITIIS-2.0 scheme, such projects as can protect the environment and encourage investments are being done. Private participation is being encouraged under the scheme.

The state cabinet has approved the proposal for CITIIS-2.0 put up by Urban Development and Housing Department.

The Centre and the state will return on 50:50-basis the loan along with interest for the projects approved for the two cities selected under the CITIIS-2.0.