Bhopal: Scrapped BRTS Corridor Area Turns Into Racing Street For Motorists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The removal of the BRTS corridor has been perceived as an initiative to widen roads and ensure a smooth traffic commute. However, for rash drivers, the broadened road has provided an opportunity to accelerate their two-wheelers and cars, making the most of their vehicles' top speed. The BRTS has recently been removed from Bairagarh and Roshanpura Square, as well as the road leading to Banganga Square, where rash driving has become rampant and accidents, mainly involving pedestrians, have become common.

Data obtained by the Bhopal traffic police revealed that in the past one month, a total of 93 accidents have taken place at all the aforesaid areas, soon after the BRTS was demolished. The abrupt cut-points have surfaced after the removal of BRTS, owing to which commuters rush through the lane, in a bid to negotiate the traffic and often end up ramming their vehicles into other motorists, or a pedestrian.

It has just been a week since a businessman residing in Bairagarh area of the city, crossing the road, was mowed down by a car rushing at a high speed, she died on the spot.

Similarly, an elderly woman on-board a two-wheeler at Roshanpura square, was rammed by a car from rear. The critically injured woman died three days after battling for life at the hospital. As many as 21 people have died in the accidents due to reckless riding and driving in these areas.

Meanwhile, the traffic police of the city have turned a blind eye, and are never seen monitoring such incidents. Not even one volunteer has been deployed to keep a check on rash driving in areas where the BRTS corridor has been scrapped.

Police to be deployed at cut points soon: DCP Somwanshi

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shrutkirti Somwanshi, who is currently also monitoring the city traffic, said police personnel will be deployed at the cut points to intercept reckless drivers and also those who enter into the lane from between. All such offenders will then be penalised, he added.