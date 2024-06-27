IIM Indore Gets 31% Female Students In New Batch; Maharashtra Sends Highest Number Of Students

Students who recieved certificate of academic excellence | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The gender diversity is on the path of improvement at IIM Indore with each passing year. This year, women representation is over 31 per cent of the total participants across various programmes.

The PGP-HRM programme shines with an impressive 93.94 per cent women representation, reflecting a significant stride towards gender balance. IIM Indore's new batch highlights a diverse academic landscape, with non-engineers making up 46.86 per cent of the entire cohort.

Maharashtra excels with the highest overall participation at IIM Indore, contributing 86 students, including the largest group in the PGP with 71 participants. Uttar Pradesh also stands out with the most participants in the IPM and PGPHRM, numbering 12 and 6, respectively. Madhya Pradesh shows strong representation in the new batch with 53 participants.

The elite b-school welcomed the new batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM), Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM), and Integrated Programme in Management – Fourth Year (IPM-4th Year) on Thursday.

Batch profile | FP Photo

Read Also IIT Indore To Assist Indore Municipal Corporation In Resolving Civic Issues

'Ditinguish between genuine needs and superficial desires'

“In your journey, understanding your swadharma is paramount,” said Prof Himanshu Rai in his very first less to the newly admitted students.

“Recognize that fulfilling your own destiny is your primary obligation. Identify your true potential—your swadharma—and aim to achieve it,” he said in his inaugural address, Rai cautioned against prioritizing material gains like money over personal fulfillment and encouraged distinguishing between genuine needs and superficial desires,” he said in his inaugural address.

Prof Himanshu Rai | FP Photo

Rai highlighted the importance of overcoming self-defeating beliefs and not living by others' expectations, emphasizing the difference between achievement and true fulfillment. Be open to learning, practice active compassion, ensure that you communicate clearly, maintain courage in uncertainty, cultivate resilience to persevere through challenges, and never give up, he said. He emphasized that these qualities are essential for a fulfilling and purposeful life journey.

'Must build a limitless future'

Prof Sayantan Banerjee, chair - PGP, emphasized that IIM Indore is more than just an educational institution; it is a vibrant community that supports you through every step of your journey. He highlighted the responsibility each student holds in creating a better society, urging them to be ethical, inclusive, and kind.

Prof Banerjee encouraged the students to leave a legacy of positive change, stating that the transformation begins with each of us. “Together, we will build a future as limitless as your potential and as bright as your aspirations,” he said.

On this occasion, the director presented the Certificate of Academic Excellence to the PGP and PGP-HRM participants. The Certificate of Academic Excellence is a prestigious recognition awarded to the top 5% of the combined batch of PGP-I and IPM-IV. In total, 32 participants (30 from the PGP and two from the PGP-HRM) received their certificates.

The director also presented the Certificates to two groups for the Best Rural Engagement Programme Report 2023.

Read Also IIT-Indore Hosts Workshop To Explore Water Management

Students prepare reports on 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain'

This year, the Rural Engagement Programme was conducted from 18 to 22 December 2023 in association with the Department of Panchayat and Rural Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh, in 19 districts covering 101 villages to study the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign and poultry shed, which include the structures created under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Economic, social and environmental impacts arising from it. A total of 101 villages were surveyed, and a report was compiled. Two village reports were adjudged as the best REP Report. Additionally, one Best Video Report group also received a certificate.

On this occasion, the Need-Based Financial Assistance Merit Award was also announced.

• PGP-1/IPM-4 Category Rs 10,00,000/- to Shivam

• PGP-1/IPM-4 Category Rs 10,00,000/- to Apurv Raj

• PGP-1/IPM-4 Category Rs. 10,00,000/- to Sankar Prasad Jana

Student teams that represented the institute in various competitions also received their certificates. The first one was the Certificate of Achievement for second runner-up in the 2024 IMA India Student Case Competition Finals – ACE the CASE held on 24 February 2024, organized by the Association Accountants and Financial Professionals in Business. The second was the Certificate of Achievement for Winning 5th place in the UNIQUEST Case Study Competition organized by YNOS, Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing, IIT Madras.