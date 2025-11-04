MP News: High Court Seeks Report On Tree-Translocation Near Protected Monument In Raisen | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit within two weeks regarding the alleged tree translocation carried out near the historical dam at Kiratnagar in Raisen district.

The court has also questioned the existence of a state-wide policy on tree translocation the same concern earlier highlighted in a Free Press report published on Sunday.

During the hearing held on Tuesday, the court noted that construction activities are being undertaken close to a protected monument and issued a notice to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) through its standing counsel for appropriate action.

Respondents informed the court that the Raisen district administration had granted permission on June 3 to translocate 448 trees along the Bangrasia Bhojpur road. They claimed that for every tree that could not be translocated, ten new saplings would be planted. However, photographs submitted in court suggested that most trees were actually cut down, with trunks placed in the ground to appear as if they had been transplanted.

Meanwhile, the court ordered the respondents to submit GPS-tagged photographs of the 253 allegedly transplanted trees and to explain their compliance with the National Green Tribunal s order dated May 23, 2025. The State government has also been asked to clarify whether a Tree Plantation Policy exists and, if not, what measures are being taken to formulate one.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has been directed to verify the current status and health of the transplanted trees. The next hearing is scheduled for November 20.