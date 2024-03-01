IIM Indore Director Rai Inspires GMPe Graduates To Embrace Courage And Purpose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore director Prof. Himanshu Rai, addressing the valedictory function for the General Management Programme for Executives (GMPe) Batch 12 (GCC) and Batch 13, said that courage, resilience, and grit are indispensable virtues in navigating life's myriad challenges and asked participants to face adversities with firm determination.

Encouraging the participants to delve deeper into three core principles: fortitude, introspective reflections, and equanimity, he said, "Ensure you have discipline in your life, for which you need courage." Reflecting on our purpose, setting meaningful life goals, and discerning the essence of what truly matters are essential practices for personal growth and fulfillment,’ he said emphasizing the importance of introspection.

Rai said that work-life balance might be challenging, but mindfulness helps us live the moment in the present to the fullest. "Let us cultivate humility, express gratitude for life's blessings, and extend compassion to all," he said, leaving the graduates inspired and empowered to embark on their next chapter with renewed clarity and purpose. He commended the participants for their dedication and commitment throughout the duration of the programme, highlighting the importance of leveraging their newfound knowledge and skills to drive positive change in their respective organizations.

Batch 12 comprised 27 male participants and one female participant. The executives in this batch hailed from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. In Batch 13, there were 34 male participants and 11 female participants from the United Arab Emirates.

Manohar Punjabi, director of Anisuma Training Institute, and Dr. Mahesh Chotrani, founder director of Anisuma Training Institute, were also present on this occasion.