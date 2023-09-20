 IIM-Indore Commences Sanskrit & Odia Language Workshops On Ganesh Chaturthi
A total of 98 community members have registered for these transformative workshops.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, IIM-Indore has once again launched two language workshops, introducing Sanskrit for the second time and debuting the Odia language workshop. The workshops were inaugurated by institute director Prof Himanshu Rai on September 19. This marks the institute's second endeavor in organizing a six-month Sanskrit Workshop due to the overwhelming enthusiasm displayed by the IIM Indore community during the previous edition.

As part of its steadfast commitment to cultural preservation, IIM Indore has taken a significant step by introducing the Odia language workshop alongside Sanskrit. A total of 98 community members have registered for these transformative workshops.

Sanskrit, regarded as the "Language of the Gods"

In his address, Rai reaffirmed the institute's dedication to fostering a deeper connection with our linguistic and cultural heritage. He underscored the importance of these workshops in preserving India's rich linguistic diversity and contributing to the nation's growth. “These workshops not only provide a platform for language acquisition but also serve as a bridge to our roots and traditions," he said. Sanskrit, often regarded as the "Language of the Gods," continues to draw significant attention for its cultural and historical significance. Prof. Rai expressed optimism about the impact these workshops will have on preserving and promoting these languages. He stated, "Our existence owes a debt to the languages we speak and embrace. Preserving and promoting the diverse regional languages of India is our duty."

Pravesh Vaishnav emphasised that Sanskrit, often perceived as a challenging language, is, in fact, as accessible as any other. He explained, "You listen, you learn. Just as a mother speaks to her child, Sanskrit can be learned through listening and speaking. The journey with Sanskrit can be just as natural and enjoyable." He pointed out that while individuals are often identified by their regional languages, such as Marathi-speaking or Gujarati-speaking, there is a larger vision of unity for the nation. "To truly unite our nation, we should all embrace Sanskrit. Instead of being known by our regional identities, we could be called 'Bharateeya,' representing the amalgamation of our diverse cultures and languages", he said.

Mishra meticulously traced the evolution of Odia language

Jagadish Mishra, Odia tutor, took everyone on a captivating journey through Odisha's illustrious history, firmly rooted in the globally celebrated "Rathayatra" festival. With pride, he highlighted Odisha's remarkable achievements and the esteemed personalities hailing from the state, ranging from President Draupadi Murmu to sports champions and cultural luminaries like Padmashree Prafulla Kar. He delved into the profound impact of the Kalinga War on Ashoka, a pivotal moment that transformed him into a spiritual leader. Mishra also meticulously traced the evolution of the Odia language, paying homage to visionary figures such as Adikabi Sarala Das, Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja, and Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati. He expressed deep gratitude for the Government of India's recognition of Odia as a classical language.

