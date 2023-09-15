IIM-Indore Celebrates Hindi Diwas, Annual Hindi Magazine “Gyaan Shikhar” Released | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting the need to understand the profound connection between language, culture, and civilisation, director of Indore Institute of Management Prof Himanshu Rai enlightened students about ‘Sanskriti’ and ‘Sabhyata’ while releasing the annual Hindi magazine of the institute called “Gyaan Shikhar” featuring the insightful articles contributed by the members of IIM Indore.

IIM Indore celebrated Hindi Diwas on September 14 inaugurated by prof Anand Pradhan, professor of Journalism and Course Director of the Indian Languages (Hindi) Journalism programme at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Rai said, “Sanskriti (culture) and Sabhyata (civilisation) are nurtured by language, Hindi, as a language, too, plays a pivotal role in preserving and propagating our rich cultural heritage.

‘Vidya’ (knowledge) and ‘Avidya’ (ignorance), involve not only acquiring knowledge but also discerning what knowledge is essential.

We spent our childhood listening to the mesmerising stories from our Indian scriptures. We must ensure that we explore and cherish the wealth of knowledge in them even today”.

He encouraged the audience to contribute to safeguarding not only Hindi but also all languages that enhance our cultural and civilisational heritage.

Prof Pradhan highlighted the pivotal role of languages, especially Hindi, in shaping India's diverse identity and fostering unity among its people.

He underscored, that there is an intrinsic quality within India that defies division—highlighting the symbiotic relationship between languages, emphasising that they learn from each other.

He celebrated the role of vernacular languages, especially Marathi, in enriching Hindi.

The Hindi Pakhwada at IIM Indore embraced the spirit of competition. The event featured two exciting competitions, "Picture Story Writing" and "Antakshari," in which all members enthusiastically participated.

In addition to the festivities, the event also marked the conclusion of Swachhata Pakhwada, a cleanliness drive that was concurrently organised at the institute.

The successful culmination of Hindi Diwas and the associated competitions, along with the dedication displayed during Swachhata Pakhwada, reflect IIM Indore's commitment to both linguistic and environmental responsibilities.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)