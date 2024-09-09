 IIM Indore Climbs Six Places In Financial Times Global Masters In Management Rankings 2024
This upward trajectory reflects the institute’s commitment to delivering world-class education and fostering the growth of future leaders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
IIM Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore has once again demonstrated its academic excellence and global standing with a rise of six places in the ranking position in the Financial Times (FT) Global Masters in Management (MiM) Rankings 2024. The institute’s flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) has made a significant leap this year, moving from the 89th position in 2022 to the 83rd position globally in 2024.

This upward trajectory reflects the institute’s commitment to delivering world-class education and fostering the growth of future leaders. A particularly impressive achievement is its top ranking in career progression among all IIMs, where the institute ranks 1st. On the global stage, IIM Indore's career progression rank is 24th, the highest among the IIMs, reflecting the institute's ability to propel its graduates towards significant career growth and leadership roles across industries.

Speaking about the achievement, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, said, "The jump in rankings is a reflection of our constant endeavor to provide students with a learning experience that is both transformative and impactful. We have continually strived to build a curriculum that not only prepares our students for the challenges of the modern business world but also equips them with the skills to lead with empathy, integrity, and innovation."

IIM Indore has always believed in nurturing leadership qualities that go beyond conventional business education. “We encourage our students to be mindful of the social, environmental, and economic contexts in which they operate. This holistic approach has clearly resonated with the international rankings”, he said.

