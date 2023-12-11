Ideological Differences In Families Leading To Mental Trauma: Dr Bharti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): "Families are continuously falling apart due to ideological differences. Children are limited in themselves and their parents are limited in their problems. Due to the breakup of the family, there are no conditions left to share one’s thoughts. These circumstances are continuously increasing mental trauma." These were the words of Ahmedabad’s famous storyteller and novelist Dr Pranav Bharti as the keynote speaker on the sixth day of the week-long 21st Akhil Bhartiya Sadbhavna Lecture Series organised in the memory of late Krishnamangal Singh Kulshrestha and Padma Bhushan Dr Shivmangal Singh ‘Suman’ at Bharatiya Gyanpeeth here on Sunday.

"There were challenges in the society before and there are also in the present, but today the approach to deal with them is not positive. Qualities like patience and restraint are no longer visible. Such a situation becomes a cause of stress," she said. Speaking on the topic, “Generations in the circle of mental trauma”, Dr Bharti said that in the beginning, there were struggles in the lives of the sages who worked on the Vedas and composed the verses of the Vedas, but they faced the struggle with positivity. He did not let stress overpower him, because Vedic values were inculcated in him. Even today, stress can be removed by inculcating values in children and youth. The role of women has increased a lot.

If she is educated then she will be able to educate others. Presiding over the programme, Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, Nagda area in-charge Brahma Kumari Poonam said that stress is not a disease, but stress is a type of pressure. Whoever takes this pressure positively composes a poem or writes an article. It means that by taking pressure in a positive form, it gives birth to a creation, but by taking pressure in a negative form, it becomes a partner of tension. To remove stress, we should accept the situation, she added.