IDA To Develop Incomplete Work In Private Colonies For Public Comfort

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People troubled by the incomplete development of their colonies either by private colonisers or housing construction agencies can now heave a sigh of relief. The administration has decided to hand over the responsibility of completing the incomplete development work to the Indore Development Authority apart from taking action against such colonisers.

Collector Asheesh Singh has handed over the responsibility of the development of private colonies to the IDA. The police, administration, corporation and other departments receive most complaints related to illegal colonies and land. A large number of people of such colonies reach the public hearing held every Tuesday troubled by development work including construction of roads, drainage, electricity, gardens not being done as promised.

Notably these works are advertised extensively by the developers and form the basis on which booking is done by the coloniser. Now the IDA will do the remaining development work of such colonies. Currently, the administration’s colony cell has handed over the cases of three such colonies to the authority - Green Land Shelters Pvt. Ltd in village Bihadia, Shiv Nagar and one more.

The expenditure on development work will be reimbursed by confiscating the mortgaged plots and the authority will use this amount to do the development work.

What is mortgage land?

Actually, while giving development permission to the colonisers, the administration keeps 10 per cent of the land as a mortgage. Now the administration will confiscate the land mortgaged and sell the land through auction and use the proceeds for the development work.