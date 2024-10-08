Sarpanchs Of 71 TB-Free Panchayats In Indore District Felicitated |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a proud moment for Indore district, sarpanchs of 71 gram panchayats, recently declared TB-free, were honoured in a felicitation ceremony at the district panchayat auditorium. The event celebrated the collective efforts of these panchayats in combating tuberculosis, with each sarpanch receiving a certificate and a statue of Mahatma Gandhi as a token of appreciation.

District panchayat chairperson Reena Satish Malviya, chief executive officer Siddhant Jain, chief medical and health officer Dr B S Saitya, and district tuberculosis officer Dr Shailendra Jain felicitated the achievers. Speaking at the event, Malviya congratulated the sarpanchs and expressed her determination to make the entire district TB-free.

"We will soon realise the Prime Minister's vision of a TB-free India," she declared. Dr Shailendra Jain highlighted the district's ambitious goal of ensuring all panchayats become TB-free this year.

Dr B S Saitya urged vigilance, advising villagers to test anyone with a cough lasting more than two weeks and to maintain hygiene to prevent further spread of the disease. Dr Saitya acknowledged the contributions of district officers and employees. This ceremony marks a significant step in the district's ongoing efforts to eradicate tuberculosis, reinforcing the importance of community leadership in achieving public health goals.