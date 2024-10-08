 Sarpanchs Of 71 TB-Free Panchayats In Indore District Felicitated
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSarpanchs Of 71 TB-Free Panchayats In Indore District Felicitated

Sarpanchs Of 71 TB-Free Panchayats In Indore District Felicitated

These panchayats were declared TB Free under the TB Free India movement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
Sarpanchs Of 71 TB-Free Panchayats In Indore District Felicitated |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a proud moment for Indore district, sarpanchs of 71 gram panchayats, recently declared TB-free, were honoured in a felicitation ceremony at the district panchayat auditorium. The event celebrated the collective efforts of these panchayats in combating tuberculosis, with each sarpanch receiving a certificate and a statue of Mahatma Gandhi as a token of appreciation.

District panchayat chairperson Reena Satish Malviya, chief executive officer Siddhant Jain, chief medical and health officer Dr B S Saitya, and district tuberculosis officer Dr Shailendra Jain felicitated the achievers. Speaking at the event, Malviya congratulated the sarpanchs and expressed her determination to make the entire district TB-free.

Read Also
Indore: MR-9 Road Construction To Begin Soon
article-image

"We will soon realise the Prime Minister's vision of a TB-free India," she declared. Dr Shailendra Jain highlighted the district's ambitious goal of ensuring all panchayats become TB-free this year.

Dr B S Saitya urged vigilance, advising villagers to test anyone with a cough lasting more than two weeks and to maintain hygiene to prevent further spread of the disease. Dr Saitya acknowledged the contributions of district officers and employees. This ceremony marks a significant step in the district's ongoing efforts to eradicate tuberculosis, reinforcing the importance of community leadership in achieving public health goals.

FPJ Shorts
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune": Father Of Paris 2024 Medalist Swapnil Kusale Makes Eye-Popping Demand
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff; Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff; Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For...

World On Verge Of Another World War, Peace Is Necessary Today: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

World On Verge Of Another World War, Peace Is Necessary Today: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

IDA To Develop Incomplete Work In Private Colonies For Public Comfort

IDA To Develop Incomplete Work In Private Colonies For Public Comfort

Indore: Daughters Of Safai Mitras Perform Garba, Spread Message Of Cleanliness

Indore: Daughters Of Safai Mitras Perform Garba, Spread Message Of Cleanliness

Commendable Effort: Indore Zoo Connects Children And Animal Lovers With Wildlife

Commendable Effort: Indore Zoo Connects Children And Animal Lovers With Wildlife