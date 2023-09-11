IDA Swimming Pool Test Completed Successfully | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday, the testing of the newly constructed international-standard swimming pool was successfully completed by the Indore Development Authority.

In the tank trial testing session, Bhavika Pingle (Eklavya Award Winner); international divers senior national medal recipients Titshikha Marathe, Palak Sharma, Gaurav Raghuvanshi; senior national diver Utkarsh Joshi, Prakash Joshi, Lavanya Chauhan; junior national medal recipients Dharani Tiwari, Preeti Sharma, Avani, Aarush Raghuvanshi, Kirtan Bagoda; Vishwamitra Award winning coach Ramesh Vyas and Vikram Award winning players, national players, swimming students from various schools and parents of students were also present in the programme.

IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda said that three types of pools have been constructed by IDA at a cost of Rs 22 crore: 50 m by 25 m by 3 m, 10-lane diving pool: 20 m by 25 m (depth minimum 3 m to 5 m) splice pool: 18 m by 30 m (depth minimum .75 m to maximum 1.35 m).

The premise of the swimming pool has a capacity of parking 350 two-wheelers in its basement. Apart from the basement parking an additional capacity of 1,000 vehicles has been built. A gym with all facilities, a spectator gallery (with a capacity of 1,200 persons), a restaurant, changing rooms and other amenities have also been constructed.

He said that its construction will not only increase the sports facilities in the city but will also clear the way for holding international-level swimming competitions in the city.

“This will probably be the first swimming pool in the state to be built as per international standards. The suggestions received in this training session will also be examined and efforts will be made to resolve them,” he added.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said that an application has been made to obtain the necessary FINA certificate to meet the international standards, whose team will probably inspect the swimming pool site this week.