MP: Students Need To Score Just Above 60% In Class 12th Board Exams To Get a Laptop

Score Above 60% In Class 12th Board Exams To Get a Laptop | Representational Pic

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Class XII students of government schools will get laptops if they score 60 per cent or above in exams instead of the earlier criteria of 75 per cent. He made the announcement while addressing a 'Ladli Behna Yojana' event in Gwalior. "Three top ranking students of schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters," he said.

On July 20, the Madhya Pradesh government had transferred Rs 196.6 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 students who secured 75 per cent or above in the state board Class 12 exams for purchase of laptops.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced Class 10, 12 board exam dates 2024. MP Board 12th exams 2024 will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. MP Board date sheet 2024 can be downloaded on the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

