i-Help Completes A Decade At IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore’s IPM Student Initiative, i-Help, celebrated its 10-year journey, amidst an atmosphere of gratitude and accomplishment during a programme held on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, IIM Indore Director, Prof Himanshu Rai commended the initiative’s evolution from modest beginnings, expressing immense pride in witnessing its impactful journey.

He emphasised that students of i-Help epitomise not only leadership but also compassion, crucial traits in today’s world.

Rai felicitated five outstanding school students trained by IPM participants, who received scholarships under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme.

Among them were Harshit Rathore, Sanjana Bagdare, Raj Sonagara, Vaishnavi Yadav and Suhani Kethvas showcasing their commendable achievement.

The event saw the presence of Prof Ganesh Nidugala, Prof Shruti Tewari, Prof Ajit Phadnis, Prof Shweta Kushal and Prof Siddhartha Rastogi, along with Col Gururaj Pamidi (COA) who appreciated students’ efforts and contributions.

Harshvardhan Sachdev, the founder of i-Help from IPM 12 batch, also attended the programme and addressed the attendees.

The celebration also saw music performances by Amplif-I music club, captivating dance performances by Impulse volunteers, and engaging activities and sports co-ordinated by IPM Sportscom and Literar-I volunteers.

Nidugala and Kushal presented prizes to the winners of drawing competition held in August last year. Throughout the day, 135 school students from Umariya and Rangwasa Government Schools participated in various activities, bonded with volunteers and received notebooks and pens as tokens of love from i-Help and the institute. Anurag and Prerna, the current co-ordinators of i-Help, co-ordinated the event.