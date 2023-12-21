Hukumchand Mills Case: PS Appears Before HC; Mayor Expresses Gratitude

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Housing Board principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi appeared before the Indore bench of the High Court on Wednesday even as mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav also reached there and expressed gratitude to the court for expediting the case pertaining to pending dues of workers of closed down Hukumchand Mills.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar ordered the withdrawal of the notice of contempt action against Mandloi.

The court was informed that the Housing Board has deposited the amount fixed by the court in the independent account in the Bhopal branch of SBI. The court was also informed that the chief minister had also approved a proposal for giving away pending dues of mill workers.

“The court would now decide how and when the amount has to be given to the workers,” Bhargav said.

He stated that it has become certain now that the workers will be getting their rightful dues into their bank accounts shortly.

Court praises mayor

"The Court records its deep appreciation for the efforts which Pushyamitra Bhargava, the mayor of Indore, and all the other advocates, officers of the state who have put in their best efforts and have persuaded the parties to enter into the settlement which has long eluded them, and which has been finally arrived at between the parties," the judge said.

"The parties are directed to comply with this order, and the counsel for the official liquidator is also directed to file the compliance report before this court on or before January 9, 2024," the judge added.