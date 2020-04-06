How Indore cops are coping with war on coronavirus

A "soldier", as they say, has no holiday. The life of a cop is difficult and it is needless to say that in these turbulent times... it may be recalled that recently Free Press had published a photograph of a police officer having lunch outside his quarters and the apple of his eye, his daughter, was witnessing the same from a distance. Even if she wanted to jump on to papa, the menacing virus came in the way. That apart, imagine the lives of couples when both the Miya and Biwi are in police service!

Free Press showcases a slice of their lives in recent times.

THE CHOUDHURYs

DSP Umakant Choudhary and wife TI (Crime Branch -We care for you) Savita are blessed with two daughters Abhishree and Ritika who are extremely supporting. They are matured and realise the immense pressure their parents are involved in. After a tough day's work when the Choudhury couple retires home, they are ably and with a pleasing disposition, welcomed by their daughters. They do everything to motivate their hardpressed parents.

"I m proud that my daughters also aim to serve the nation like us," said TI Savita Choudhary

TI Choudhary said she feels blessed as her daughters are hugely responsible kids and know their duty even as the nation is struggling. On returning home, their daughters have done everything to ensure that their parents are properly sanitized once they are indoors. They have prepared a portion of the house for their parents to cleanse themselves from the grime they face all day long. Besides that, the daughters also keep the house in a proper manner, all decked up.

DSP Choudhary said his elder daughter Abhishree studies online via video conferencing. She is head girl and so she manages to pull along every student for the VC. Younger daughter is, these days, taking care of their garden. She is also a voracious reader. What has to be acknowledged is that these kids, despite being alone all day and moreover with their parents involved in high tension jobs, have learnt the truth of life and have mastered the art of living alone and also be content with life.