Indore: Jan 'Aranya' app lauches to conduct surveillance of coronavirus prone areas, Anganwadi workers trained for the purpose

Indore: The use of technology will now be applied to combat COVID-19. Anganwadi workers will keep surveillance of the COVID-19 prone areas of the city through an APP continuously for 14 days.

This is just a grassroots level part of the monitoring the status of the areas. A special training of workers was organised at Nehru Stadium on Sunday evening, wherein training to use the APP and monitoring of the area was imparted. Collector Manish Singh was present at the session.

Later, Singh said, "We have created a system where in at the grassroots level, an Anganwadi worker will keep record of the health condition of the members of every home of her area and feed it on to the APP. The special APP has been designed by a local IT firm. "Aranya" mobile app has been created to compile data of the survey being carried out by the team in the Corona virus infected areas. In this app, the team will have information about the houses allotted and the people living in them. Information of ailing persons will also be collected through the APP. This special app has been loaded in the mobiles of all Anganwadi and Asha workers. The workers will report to ANM and they (ANMs) will report to doctors. In each area, two doctors are deployed.

Singh said, "From Monday, these teams will start work. We are deploying them in Ranipura, Daulatganj, North and Sought Toda, Khajarana, Chandan Nagar and Tatpatti Bakhal area. The teams have been equipped with gloves, sanitizers and PPE kits. The Anganwadi workers will also distribute medicines to the needy."