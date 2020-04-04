Indore: Social distancing what? Citizens flock grocery shops to refill stock amid lockdown

Indore: As Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) started door-to-door facility for groceries, some groceries and vegetable vendors supplied goods with shutters closed on Saturday. Worried that stock will finish, crowd gathered at such shops in Kalani nagar, small groups were also seen of such people waiting outside shops in Vijay Nagar, Nipaniya and other regions.

Gathering in crowd, most people and the administration ignored the possibility of spreading coronavirus, for which, the lockdown has been enforced in the entire country.

Forget social distancing, it was a time to rush and buy the most without considering sanitisation or safety precautions. People crowded in the marks and raced on their two-wheelers refusing to stay in their house.

According to doctors, such careless behaviour is endangering the lives of everyone in the city and state, if not the country. Some people wore masks to protect themselves from coronavirus infection, but nobody wore gloves and carelessly touched vegetables and groceries.

IMC’s list of essentials

IMC reached out to only a few colonies including Vijay Nagar by providing them slips for ordering basic essential groceries. The grocery items included: flour, rice, daal (lentil), cooking oil, sugar, tea, potatoes, onion, milk powder, soap, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder and garam masala.

No Garbage Vehicles in some areas like Nipaniya

Sharing their side of the story which is forcing them to come out, banker Rajdendra Sisodiya, a resident of Nipaniya said, “We were assured that there would a supply of basics, but under complete lockdown, we are not getting these facilities and it is tough.” He added that IMC door-to-door garbage collecting vehicles also don’t reach the area, hence, no possibility of supply in the future also.

People in Kalani Nagar also did not receive any slips on Saturday from IMC for basic groceries.

Got other products than IMC’s list at the store

Another reason that led to people to rushing to stores despite IMC slips was their addiction to processed goods and items other than basic. “I came out because I need biscuits, which were not in the list. The same grocer who will be supplying from IMC was willing to give me biscuits if I came down to the store, so it seemed feasible as the grocery is close to my house,” explained homemaker Padma Vasudev said.