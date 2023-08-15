Honour To Women Power Of District: Sitabai Of Depalpur Invited To Main I-D Function At Red Fort

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sitabai from Depalpur, along with another woman of the state will attend the main function of Independence Day at Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, as special invitees.

Sitabai is a resident of Jhalaria, a small village of Depalpur tehsil, and she has already left for New Delhi to take part in the function. Sitabai works as maintenance and operation worker in the Nal-Jal Yojana under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Sitabai received an invitation letter from the Central Government to participate in the function. Sitabai's participation in the function of the nation on invitation is a big example of women's empowerment and respect for women's power. There is an atmosphere of happiness in the entire village over this invitation.

