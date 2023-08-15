 Honour To Women Power Of District: Sitabai Of Depalpur Invited To Main I-D Function At Red Fort
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreHonour To Women Power Of District: Sitabai Of Depalpur Invited To Main I-D Function At Red Fort

Honour To Women Power Of District: Sitabai Of Depalpur Invited To Main I-D Function At Red Fort

Sitabai is a resident of Jhalaria, a small village of Depalpur tehsil, and she has already left for New Delhi to take part in the function.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 06:55 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sitabai from Depalpur, along with another woman of the state will attend the main function of Independence Day at Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, as special invitees.

Sitabai is a resident of Jhalaria, a small village of Depalpur tehsil, and she has already left for New Delhi to take part in the function. Sitabai works as maintenance and operation worker in the Nal-Jal Yojana under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Sitabai received an invitation letter from the Central Government to participate in the function. Sitabai's participation in the function of the nation on invitation is a big example of women's empowerment and respect for women's power. There is an atmosphere of happiness in the entire village over this invitation.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV Makes 3 Changes In CUET Counselling
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Honour To Women Power Of District: Sitabai Of Depalpur Invited To Main I-D Function At Red Fort

Honour To Women Power Of District: Sitabai Of Depalpur Invited To Main I-D Function At Red Fort

Indore: Sugni Devi Girls College To Come Under Govt’s Wings

Indore: Sugni Devi Girls College To Come Under Govt’s Wings

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: With Tricolour In Hand People Take Out Rallies

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: With Tricolour In Hand People Take Out Rallies

Indore: Euphoria Among Citizens To Celebrate Independence Day

Indore: Euphoria Among Citizens To Celebrate Independence Day

Indore: Pay 50K As Compensation, Reimburse Credit Card Fraud Amount Plus Interest

Indore: Pay 50K As Compensation, Reimburse Credit Card Fraud Amount Plus Interest