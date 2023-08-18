Honour, Show Cause Notice: Both Within 24 Hours! Block Coordinator Gets Show Cause Notice After Being Honoured In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a one-of-a-kind incident, a block coordinator posted at Chachoda Janpad in Guna district got a show cause notice for negligence in work just 24 hours after being honoured during the Independence Day celebration.

This all happened with Nandram Ahirwar, block coordinator under the Swachh Bharat Mission posted at Chachoda Janpad, and he was felicitated on August 15 for the excellent work done under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He got a citation in the programme from the chief guest, but on August 16 itself, a show cause notice was issued to him. Notice was also given for the same thing for which it was awarded. A notice was issued from the district collector's office to him for negligence in the work of the Swachh Bharat Mission Scheme. The department asked him to submit his reply within the next seven days.

It has been mentioned in the notice that the block coordinator is not able to discharge the given responsibilities. In the event of non-response within 7 days, it has been said to take unilateral action. That is, the work for which respect was paid was done a day ago, and the very next day a notice was issued for negligence in that work.

ODF status far behind target in Chachoda Janpad

In the ODF model category, out of the total 297 villages in the Janpad, only 23 villages are in the ODF model category.

Under the construction of individual toilets, only 2299 individual toilets have been constructed, against the target of 3969 toilets. Still, 1670 toilets are left to be constructed in this financial year.

As of August 3, 2023, under ODF, out of a total of 297 villages, only 141 have been found in the aspirational category, two in the rising category, and 23 in the ideal category, as a result of which district panchayat Chanchoda has scored only 26.53 in the entire state. The last out of 313 Janpad Panchayats is in the 313th position.

Against the total of 2817 applications received for the construction of individual toilets, 2784 have been verified. Still, 22 applications are left for verification.

Against the target of seven sanitary complexes for the years 2023-24, zero complexes were constructed in the construction of community sanitary complexes.

Against the target of 310 compost pits for the years 2023-24 under solid waste management, only 101 compost pits have been constructed so far. Still, 209 compost pits are yet to be constructed.

Against the target of 600 community soak pits for the years 2023–24 under liquid waste management, only 407 soak pits have been constructed. There are still 193 soak pits to be constructed.