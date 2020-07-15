Honey Trap Case: High Court reserves order on Harbhajan Singh’s plea

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved decision on a petition by superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh, who was suspended and transferred from Indore Municipal Corporation to Rewa Municipal Corporation following his involvement in honey trap case.
Singh had challenged action against him and his transfer. The HC heard all sides in the case and reserved decision on the petition.
In September last year, Singh had filed a complaint with the police stating that some people were blackmailing him with obscene videos and demanding Rs 3 crore, following which the police arrested five women and their driver.
Through he blew off the lid from the racket, Singh was suspended on September 23 as his alleged involvement in the immoral act was prime facie a sign of moral degradation along with being indecent.
However, as charge-sheet could not be submitted in the court against him within the prescribed limit of 45 days, the High Court had on June 3 revoked his suspension.
Days after his suspension was revoked, IMC had again suspended Singh and ordered a departmental enquiry against him.
On recommendation of Indore divisional commissioner, Singh was transferred to RMC.