Honey Trap Case: High Court reserves order on Harbhajan Singh’s plea

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved decision on a petition by superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh, who was suspended and transferred from Indore Municipal Corporation to Rewa Municipal Corporation following his involvement in honey trap case.

Singh had challenged action against him and his transfer. The HC heard all sides in the case and reserved decision on the petition.

In September last year, Singh had filed a complaint with the police stating that some people were blackmailing him with obscene videos and demanding Rs 3 crore, following which the police arrested five women and their driver.