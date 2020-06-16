Honey Trap Case: Harbhajan Singh suspended again, departmental inquiry ordered

Indore: Days after his suspension was revoked by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh, who was found to be involved in the infamous honey trap and blackmailing case, was suspended again on Tuesday.
A departmental inquiry was also set up against him even as IMC administrator Pawan Kumar Sharma wrote to the state government to attach him to Rewa Municipal Corporation as he can influence probe if in Indore.
Singh’s suspension orders were issued by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal following the directives of Sharma.
Pal stated that newspaper reports and a video circulated on social media regarding the honey trap case prima facie revealed that Singh did not act as per the dignity of his post; therefore he was suspended under Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Act.
Pal also tasked additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni to conduct a departmental enquiry against Singh and submit the report within 15 days.
Singh in September last year had filed a complaint with the police stating that some people were blackmailing him with obscene videos and demanding Rs 3 crore, following which the police arrested the five women and their driver.
Through he blew the lid off the racket, Singh was suspended on September 23 for his involvement in the case. The then municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh had suspended him saying his alleged involvement in the immoral act is prime facie a sign of moral degradation along with being indecent. “His professional functioning was also questioned due to this,” the then commissioner had said.
As a charge-sheet could not be submitted against him within the prescribed limit of 45 days, the High Court had on June 3 revoked his suspension.
