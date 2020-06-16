Honey Trap Case: Harbhajan Singh suspended again, departmental inquiry ordered

Indore: Days after his suspension was revoked by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh​ High Court​, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh, who was found to be involved in ​the ​infamous honey trap and blackmailing case​,​ was suspended again on Tuesday.

A departmental ​inquiry was also set up against him even as IMC administrator Pawan Kumar Sharma wrote to the state government to attach him to Rewa Municipal Corporation as he can influence probe if in Indore.

Singh’s suspension orders were issued by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal following the directives of Sharma.

Pal stated that newspaper reports and a video circulated on social media regarding ​the ​honey trap case prima facie revealed that Singh did not act as per the dignity of his post​; ​therefore he was suspended under Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Act.