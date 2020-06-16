'Ban all Chinese products': Harbhajan Singh reacts after Army colonel, two soldiers killed in violent face-off

Meanwhile, in the hand-to-hand combat, China has also suffered casualties, admitted Global Times' Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin. However, he warned India to not misread China's restraint as being weak. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it."

The Chinese Foreign Minister has accused the Indian troops of illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks. "Indian troops on Monday seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes," China's Global Times quoted their Foreign Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Singh met PM Modi after he held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs in the South Block to review the situation following the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley amid the de-escalation process.

The violent incident comes days after Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said that the military talks between India and China over Ladakh have been "very fruitful", and both the armies are "disengaging" in a phased manner.