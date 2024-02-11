Honey Trap Case: Court Reserves Order, Adjourn Hearing Till March 2 

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district court has reserved its decision on two applications of the accused in the honey trap case and the objections raised by the prosecution against these aplications and thereafter adjourned the hearing of the case. The court has fixed March 2 as the next date for hearing in the case.

The accused have appealed to the court to instruct the investigation officer to submit a charge sheet within one month and have also appealed to the court to direct officials to get pen drives from former CM Kamal Nath.

Special public prosecutor Abhijeet Singh told the court that an investigating officer cannot be forced to end the investigation.

On the other application of the accused, SPP Singh said that in the application given by the accused under Section 91 of CrPC in the case of collecting pen drives from ex-CM Kamal Nath, the prosecution has reserved its response to the application and highlighted two legalities in the application.

These are, the accused are not eligible to use Section 91 CrPC because so far charges have not been framed against the accused. Also, their application is interfering in the police investigation. The lawyer of the accused alleged that the SIT is avoiding taking action on statements given by Nath.