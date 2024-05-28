Hit By Heat: Sunstroke Kills Several Bats In MP District as Mercury Crosses 46 Degrees mark

Photo: Pixabay

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The sudden surge in temperature is becoming a major concern in Ratlam, as it's not only humans that feel the heat, the soaring temperature has also made birds and animals restless.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, several bats have fallen from the sky, succumbing to sunstroke during a succession of blistering heatwaves. Similar incidents have also been reported in Balaghat district earlier, a widespread issue across the state.

The searing heat this year has resulted in a relatively higher number of dehydrated birds. Residents are enduring intense heat as temperatures soar to 45 degrees Celcius. A heatwave alert has†been issued†for Ratlam, Dhar, and Rajgarh

The extreme temperature has left residents distressed, and hesitating to go out during the day. Additionally, the power cuts have worsened the problems for residents struggling with intense summer.

Concerned animal and bird enthusiasts have urged the district administration and the public to provide relief measures, such as water tanks for animals and bowls of water placed on trees for birds. They emphasize the importance of collective action to mitigate the impact of the heatwave.

The meteorological department has issued a red alert for several districts, including Ratlam, Dhar, and Rajgarh. Rajgarh recorded the highest temperature in the state at 46.8 degrees Celsius, while Ratlam and Dhar registered temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.