Hindi Diwas: Poetry recitation, story narration and painting competition organised

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, poetry recitation, story narration, Hindi speech and painting competition was organised at Shri Academy Kodariya. This competition was organised for all students from Class 1 to Class 12.

The importance of Hindi was explained by the teachers and students were made aware of all the important facts related to the subject. Just as India has hoisted the flag of its strength and intelligence all over the world, in the same way, we all should make every effort to make Hindi a global language, it was said during the programme.

The programme was organised under the direction of Rajesh Patidar of the school by teacher Vijita Patidar along with all the teachers.