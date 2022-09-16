e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreHindi Diwas: Poetry recitation, story narration and painting competition organised

Hindi Diwas: Poetry recitation, story narration and painting competition organised

This competition was organised for all students from Class 1 to Class 12.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, poetry recitation, story narration, Hindi speech and painting competition was organised at Shri Academy Kodariya. This competition was organised for all students from Class 1 to Class 12. 

The importance of Hindi was explained by the teachers and students were made aware of all the important facts related to the subject. Just as India has hoisted the flag of its strength and intelligence all over the world, in the same way, we all should make every effort to make Hindi a global language, it was said during the programme. 

The programme was organised under the direction of Rajesh Patidar of the school by teacher Vijita Patidar along with all the teachers.

Read Also
Mhow: Cybercrimes have increased by 630% globally
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: City’s residents speak up about the 24x7 plan; ‘BRTS will show a new route for city’s...

Indore: City’s residents speak up about the 24x7 plan; ‘BRTS will show a new route for city’s...

Indore: DAVV to conduct counselling from October 7 to October 10 for professional UG courses

Indore: DAVV to conduct counselling from October 7 to October 10 for professional UG courses

Pilgrimage train to leave from Mhow  

Pilgrimage train to leave from Mhow  

Mhow: Cantt Board launches campaign to recover passenger tax

Mhow: Cantt Board launches campaign to recover passenger tax

Hindi Diwas: Poetry recitation, story narration and painting competition organised

Hindi Diwas: Poetry recitation, story narration and painting competition organised