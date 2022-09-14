Mhow: Cybercrimes have increased by 630% globally

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The use and importance of information technology in most aspects of life have increased rapidly in the last few years. Social media connects us to various aspects of modern life from banking to shopping and joining social media platforms has become the need of the hour. Many times some of us knowingly or unknowingly make some mistakes or omissions, which creates difficulties not only for us but also for society and our families. Criminals cheat or defraud us through the use of social media.

Renowned cyber security expert Prof. Gaurav Rawal said this while speaking on the topic of Cyber Security Truth and Myth at the Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences.

He said that with the increase in internet users during the Covid-19 pandemic, cybercrime has increased by 630 per cent globally. Referring to the Indian Information Technology Act 2000 and the 2008 amendment thereof he said that using abusive language through any electronic medium comes under the category of offence. He made the faculty members aware about IT Sections 66 F and 67.

Of the 750 million internet users in India, 300 million are in rural areas. Information Technology and Electronics Cyber hygiene is needed to avoid cyber crime amid increasing dependence on resources. Prof M. M. P. Srivastava said that cyber security awareness is very important in the way we are using information technology in the current social and academic environment. Dr. Ajay Verma, registrar proposed the vote of thanks.