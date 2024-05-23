Heatwave Hustle: Summer Fires Up Sales Of AC, Cooler | Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Demand for summer products peaked in May bringing cheer to the makers of air conditioners, refrigerators and coolers. As temperatures surge to unbearable levels, causing heatwaves in many parts of the district, consumers are flocking to purchase home appliances that bring respite from scorching heat.

Temperature soar near 45 degrees C. The temperature in Jhabua was recorded nearing 45 degrees on Thursday with heatwave conditions expected to continue for coming days. Even a mere 10-minute power outage exacerbates the discomfort among residents. The scorching conditions are not only impacting commercial activities but also causing distress among government employees.

Sales of ACs and coolers fire up The sale of air-conditioners is on fire, charged up by the scorching heat in the city. Thousands of coolers, and ACs flew off the shelves of local electrical retailers. Urban and rural residents alike are clamouring for relief. Heat turns customers away from shopping The scorching heat has turned away from shopping thereby significantly reducing customer footfall to local shops.

Residents, to beat the heat, resort to staying indoors after 11 am, thus affecting local businesses significantly. Rural populace sweats over power cuts Long and frequent power cuts in rural areas have made the lives of the residents even more difficult amid unbearable temperatures.

Contrary to other places, heat during the night in these areas increases due to the intense humidity. No respite from heat. Unfortunately, relief from the heatwave seems distant, with the meteorological department forecasting no respite in the coming days. Doctors are advising caution, urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight. Night temperatures surge in Jhabua, reaching 31.2 degrees C, alarming residents. Hot winds persist till 11 pm.