HEART-RENDING: Mother Jumps Into Well With 4 Kids In MP's Mandsaur, She Survives

A sombre crowd gathers at the scene following the tragic incident in Pipalkheda village of Mandsaur district on Sunday morning | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident in Mandsaur district, a mother attempted to take her own life and the lives of her four children by jumping into a well following a domestic dispute with her husband.

While the mother, identified as Suganbai, aged 40, was rescued by locals, her four children tragically perished in the incident. The incident occurred early morning around 6 am in Pipalkheda village, Garoth area on Sunday.

According to preliminary information provided by the police, the woman had a dispute with her husband, Rodu Singh Banjara, over an unspecified matter. Following the altercation, she took her children- Bunty (9), Anushka (7), Muskan (4), and Kartik (2)- and jumped into a well situated on their farm.

Villagers quickly gathered at the scene and pulled the woman out safely. However, despite their efforts, the children could not be saved. The bodies of the children have been sent to the Garoth hospital for post-mortem.

Garoth ASP Hemlata Kuril revealed that the woman had been subjected to harassment by her husband, Rodu Singh, since their marriage. He, who frequently travelled to sell blankets, reportedly returned home on Saturday night and assaulted his wife. This domestic violence is believed to have driven the woman to her desperate act.

Read Also MP: Four Children Died After Woman Jumps Into Well With Them After Fight With Husband

ASP Kuril stated, "After a quarrel with her husband, the woman jumped into the well with her four children, including two girls. All four children have died. Initially, a dispute between husband and wife has emerged as the reason behind this incident."

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, highlighting the devastating impact of domestic violence and the urgent need for support systems for victims.

Woman's brother speaks out

Nagjiram Banjara, the woman's brother, revealed that the police had counselled his brother-in-law, Rodu, just four days ago. He said, "My brother-in-law beats my sister after drinking alcohol. We've lodged complaints at Garoth police station two or three times. Four days ago, after he beat the children, we called Dial 100. The police counselled him, and he left the house. He returned on Saturday night and beat my sister again. She called and said that he was not allowing her and the children to enter the house. She said they were going to die."

Mother-in-Law's allegation

The woman's mother-in-law alleged that Sugna Bai used to fight with her son daily. "My son was married 15 years ago. Due to the constant fights, he used to sleep outside the house. The daughter-in-law also used to beat their children," she claimed.