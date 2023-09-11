Health Depertment Targets Over 8,900 Kids, 2,200 Pregnant Women For Vaccination | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of the special immunisation drive mission ‘Indradhanush 5.0’ will be conducted from September 11. District health officials have completed the preparations to organise a massive awareness drive to ensure all eligible get their due doses.

Recently, the district administration officials held a meeting, chaired by collector Ilayaraja T to review the success of the recently concluded first phase of mission Indradhanush 5.0 and preparations for the second phase to be conducted between September 11 and 16.

A total of 1,900 vaccination sessions were conducted administering the vaccine to around 11,109 children, which was 98 per cent of the given target and to 2,781 pregnant women, which was 100 per cent of the given target in the first phase, said district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta.

“The mission is being conducted to identify children between 0 and 5 years and pregnant women who have missed any due dose (drop out) of any vaccine and get their due dose administered. The vaccines are a safety net against several life-threatening infections,” he added.

The immunisation officer added that they concentrated on densely-populated areas, construction activities like Bypass, Super Corridor and industrial areas.

“We will again target migrant-dominated areas and also the slums during the initial phase by conducting intensified sessions of immunisation,” he said. Dr Gupta said that they conducted as many as 1,938 sessions and door-to-door campaigns to identify eligible children and pregnant women.

The Health Department has a target of 8,966 children and 2,209 pregnant women in the second phase who were deprived of vaccination.

Against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India has intensified the immunisation programme under IMI 5.0 to achieve full immunisation coverage for all children and pregnant women at a rapid pace. Two more rounds of IMI would be conducted in September and October.

