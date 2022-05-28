e-Paper Get App

Hatpipliya: Vehicle to spread LPG safety awareness launched

Pratyoosh VatsalaUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
article-image

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited launched a safety awareness vehicle at Deogarh village. The vehicle was dedicated to the people by HPCL, Indore general manager Pankaj Chaudhary as a chief guest in the presence of villagers on Saturday.

HP gas operator, Sanjay Prem Joshi explained how to properly use the gas cylinder and its safety measures. Pankaj described how villagers can buy the company's cylinder and its high-quality products while sitting at home.

He added, that with a security awareness vehicle, LPG consumers get services at their doorsteps and instructions by ìUjwala Sakhiî. The concept has been introduced to minimise domestic gas-related accidents and myths.

After this, all the guests were welcomed by the agency's manager Ajay Joshi and handed over mementoes. On this occasion, all the distributors of LPG gas across the district had come to Devgarh. A vote of thanks was proposed by Dhirendra Singh.

